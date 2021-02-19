Electric companies making headway to restore power in Avoyelles

Utility companies have been making progress in restoring power to customers affected by the winter storm. As of 8 a.m., 9,172 of the parish's 21,717 utility customers were still without electric service, about 42 percent. At the height of the storm, more than 65 percent of customers were without power.

In the Marksville area served by Entergy, 3,177 out of 5,764 utility customers were still in the dark. There were 5,995 Cleco customers out of power, out of 15,252 in the parish. SLEMCO's 701 customers were not affected by the storm, according to analysis provided by the online Power Outage.US website.