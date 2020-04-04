Facebook page set up for man last seen in Centerpoint

A Facebook page has been set up to help find Timothy "Bucky" Tarver.

The site description states:

"We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Timothy “BUCKY” Tarver.

"He was last seen in the Centerpoint area on Saturday March 30, 2019...He was seen on surveillance in the Dollar General and then entering Oak Haven Nursing Home visiting his grandmaw

"After that it’s as though he vanished. We are begging for the Public’s assistance for any information that may lead us to finding him."