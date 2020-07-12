Fatal shooting

KALB TV is reporting the Marksville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened near Cannon Street.

According to the Marksville Police Department, the shooting happened early Sunday morning, July 12, 2020.

Police say they do not have much information at this time, but they need the help of the public to make an arrest.

The Marksville Police Department plans to provide more information to the public Monday morning, but if you do have information to help with investigation call 318-253-9250.