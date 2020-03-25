Five Cases of Conora Virus now confirmed in Avoyelles

State officials now report five cases of COVID-19 in Avoyelles Parish. Avoyelles Emergency Preparedness Director Joey Frank confirmed those numbers, noting the three of the cases are in Marksville, Mansura and Moreauville. The hometown of the other two victims has not been identified, he said.

Timeline of cases in Avoyelles

March 22 - First case reported

March 24 - 2 cases reported

March 25 - 2 cases reported

These numbers were released at noon today by the Louisiana Department of Health:

Total so far in Avoyelles - 5 cases

Total so far in Louisiana - 1795 cases with 65 deaths

PARISHES BORDERING AVOYELLES:

Catahoula - 1 fatal case

Concordia - 0 cases

Evangeline - 2 cases

Lasalle - 0 cases

Pointe Coupee - 0 case

Rapides - 14 cases with 1 death

St. Landry - 4 cases

West Feliciana - 0 cases

——