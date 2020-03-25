Five Cases of Conora Virus now confirmed in Avoyelles
State officials now report five cases of COVID-19 in Avoyelles Parish. Avoyelles Emergency Preparedness Director Joey Frank confirmed those numbers, noting the three of the cases are in Marksville, Mansura and Moreauville. The hometown of the other two victims has not been identified, he said.
Timeline of cases in Avoyelles
March 22 - First case reported
March 24 - 2 cases reported
March 25 - 2 cases reported
These numbers were released at noon today by the Louisiana Department of Health:
Total so far in Avoyelles - 5 cases
Total so far in Louisiana - 1795 cases with 65 deaths
PARISHES BORDERING AVOYELLES:
Catahoula - 1 fatal case
Concordia - 0 cases
Evangeline - 2 cases
Lasalle - 0 cases
Pointe Coupee - 0 case
Rapides - 14 cases with 1 death
St. Landry - 4 cases
West Feliciana - 0 cases
——