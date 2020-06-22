Five killed in three-vehicle accident near Cottonport

UPDATED FROM EARLIER TODAY:

Five people were killed and six injured in a three-car accident on La Hwy 29 this past Monday (June 22) in what is Troop E's deadliest traffic accident of the year.

State Police said the accident occurred at about 11:30 a.m. when a northbound 2009 Ford F-150 driven by Derrick D. Kyle Jr., 21, of Cottonport crossed the center line and struck a southbound Ford van head-on.After this collision left both vehicles disabled in the roadway, a 2014 Toyota Corolla struck the van.

Kyle and passenger Jada D. Cook, 20, of Marksville sustained fatal injuries, Troop E reported. An unidentified child in the Kyle vehicle received serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Three passengers in the van were killed. They are Steven Freeman, 60, of Ville Platte, Jacoby L. Mayes of Eunice, and Hayward Petre Jr., 55, of Ville Platte. The driver and three other adult passengers sustained serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital.The driver of the Corolla received minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Troop E said the accident is still under investigation.

So far this year Troop E has investigated 25 fatal accidents resulting in 31 deaths. Prior to this accident, there had been 24 fatal accidents resulting in 26 deaths.