Governor issues stay at home ban in louisiana
Sun, 03/22/2020 - 1:52pm
Stay at hone rules
Residents stay at home exceptions:
Order allows leaving home for:
Food
Health
Essential work
People can go to the grocery store, convenience store, pharmacy, make medical appointments, restaurants for take-out, delivery or drive-thru, exercise and walk pets, among other things.
People should not go to work unless providing essential services or visit friends or family without an “urgent need,” and should stay six feet apart from others.
The stay-at-home order begins at 5 p.m. Monday.