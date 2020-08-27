Hurricane Laura latest

As of 7:00

Thousands of homes in Avoyelles are without electiricy.

Winds are sustaned 36mph in Marksville

Tropical Storm Warning

Flash Flood Watch until August 27, 04:00 PM CDT

Tornado Watch in effect from August 26, 09:00 PM CDT until August 27, 08:00 AM CDT

Flash Flood Warning until August 27, 09:00 AM CDT

-----------------------------

FROM LAKE CHARLES NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Here is the 6 am update on Hurricane Laura:

Location: 30.9°N 93.3°W

Moving: N at 15 mph

Min pressure: 964 mb

Max sustained: 105 mph

55 miles north of Lake Charles, LA

The eye of Hurricane Laura is moving from DeRidder to Leesville. It will be north of Vernon Parish around 8 am.

Hurricane force winds are likely in parts of east Texas and central Louisiana through 9 am.

Sustained tropical storm force winds will decrease between 8 am and noon for the I-10 corridor, and between 10 am and 2 pm for east Texas and central Louisiana.

Tides have leveled out at the coast, but water is still rising inland, in particular the Lake Charles area, southern Jeff Davis Parish, southern Acadia Parish, and inland sections of Cameron and Vermilion Parishes.

Rain totals of 5 to 10 inches or more is causing significant street flooding across many parts of our entire region.

Roger Erickson

Warning Coordination Meteorologist

National Weather Service

Lake Charles, LA