Hurricane warning issued for Avoyelles

- A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Allen, Avoyelles,

Calcasieu, Evangeline, Lafayette, Rapides, St. Landry, and

Upper St. Martin

Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

Rapides-Avoyelles-Allen-Evangeline-St. Landry-Calcasieu-Lafayette-

Upper St. Martin-

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Louisiana, south

central Louisiana and southwest Louisiana.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Outer rain bands associated with Hurricane Delta will begin to push

into the region. Periods of heavy rainfall and gusty winds will

accompany these bands.

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the

Internet for more information about the following hazards.

Hurricane Warning.

Flash Flood Watch.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday.

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the

Internet for more information about the following hazards.

From the national weather service:

* STORM INFORMATION:

- About 450 miles south-southeast of Cameron LA or about 440

miles south of Morgan City LA or about 470 miles south of Lake

Charles LA

- 23.4N 91.8W

- Storm Intensity 100 mph

- Movement Northwest or 305 degrees at 15 mph

SITUATION OVERVIEW

------------------

Delta continues to move northwest across the southern Gulf of Mexico this

morning. Delta is expected to continue strengthening through the day

today while also expanding in size. A gradual slowing and turn toward the

north is expected by this evening and a faster north-northeastward

motion is forecast Friday into Friday night. Delta should weaken

slightly as it approaches the southwest Louisiana coast late Friday,

but the system will remain a large cyclone, bringing a life

threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane force winds to parts

of southwest, south central and central Louisiana. Tropical storm

force winds are expected over most of the forecast area. In addition

to winds and surge, heavy rainfall is expected, with amounts of 6 to

10 inches with local amounts up to 15 inches possible across portions of

southwest, south central and central Louisiana, mainly along and near

the path of the storm center with amounts of 2 to 6 inches elsewhere.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS in LOuisiana

-----------------

* SURGE:

Protect against life-threatening surge having possible devastating

impacts across coastal south central Louisiana. Potential impacts in

this area include:

- Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly

accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to

buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded

from considerable floating debris. Locations may be

uninhabitable for an extended period.

- Escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely

flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed

or overtopped.

- Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible.

- Massive damage to marinas, docks, and piers. Numerous small

craft broken away from moorings with many lifted onshore and

stranded.

* WIND:

Protect against life-threatening wind having possible devastating

impacts across southwest and south central Louisiana. Potential impacts in

this area include:

- Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof

and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage

greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations

may be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

- Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and

roadway signs blown over.

- Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban

or heavily wooded places. Many bridges and access routes

impassable.

- Widespread power and communications outages.

Also, protect against life-threatening wind having possible

significant to extensive impacts across central Louisiana, southwest Louisiana

and portions of southeast Texas.

* FLOODING RAIN:

Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible

extensive impacts across southwest Louisiana and Central Louisiana. Potential

impacts include:

- Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues.

- Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in

multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may

become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may

become stressed.

- Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple

communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed

away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes.

Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with

underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous.

Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.

Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible

significant impacts across southeast Texas and south central Louisiana.

* TORNADOES:

Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts

across south central Louisiana. Potential impacts include:

- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution

of emergency plans during tropical events.

- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power

and communications disruptions.

- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys

toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,

large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees

knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats

pulled from moorings.

Elsewhere across Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas, little to

no impact is anticipated.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

----------------------------------

* EVACUATIONS:

Listen to local official for recommended

preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to

evacuate, do so immediately.

For those not under evacuation orders, assess

the risk from wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location. If

you decide to move, relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do

not relocate, help keep roadways open for those under evacuation

orders.

If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind

and allow extra time to get there. Take your emergency supplies kit.

Gas up your vehicle ahead of time.

Let others know where you are going prior to

departure. Secure loose items and pets in the car, and avoid

distracted driving.

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:

Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and

property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a

safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding.

Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of

life. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any

orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency

Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are

unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making.

Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles

can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide

poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly

ventilated area.

Storm surge is the leading killer associated with tropical storms and

hurricanes! Make sure you are in a safe area away from the surge

zone. Even if you are not in a surge-prone area, you could find

yourself cutoff by flood waters during and after the storm. Heed

evacuation orders issued by the local authorities.

Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone

area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded

roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown!

Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets

for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes

to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather

warnings.