Laborde Correctional reports 243 current cases of COVID

The mystery of the recent spike in COVID cases in Avoyelles Parish has been solved.

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections reports that Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport has had 243 inmates and staff members diagnosed with COVID in recent days.

There are 229 current inmate cases and 14 staff cases.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been five COVID-related deaths at the Cottonport prison -- three inmates and two staff.