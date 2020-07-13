Legislators cancel 'Town Hall' meeting in Mansura

State Rep. Daryl Deshotel and state Sen. Heather Cloud have canceled a "Town Hall" meeting set for this Thursday (July 16) due to "the current situation of our state."

The meeting to give constituents a summary of important bills passed in the back-to-back regular and special sessions was to be held in Mansura's Cochon de Lait Center. Deshotel's office noted that the legislators, hope to reschedule "sooner rather than later" and urge everyone to "stay safe and healthy."