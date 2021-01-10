LSUA closes campus Monday due to bad weather

Due to the impending weather for late Sunday evening (Jan. 10) and early Monday morning (Jan. 11), LSUA will be closed Monday. All offices will be closed and all classes, online and on-campus, will be canceled.

As of now, a mix of rain and possibly snow is predicted for the Central Louisiana area. With falling temperatures, roads and bridges could become hazardous.

"It is with an abundance of caution that the decision was made to close, as the health and safety of the university family remains our priority," a university spokesperson said..

The university plans to reopen Tuesday (Jan. 12). Any deadline changes for the university calendar will be forthcoming.