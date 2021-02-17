Mail service suspended until Feb 18th at 10 am

In an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of both postal customers and employees, the Louisiana District is temporarily suspending operations at all post offices within the following three-digit ZIP codes, effective immediately and lasting until February 18 at 10 a.m.

This includes all post office operations in the 710, 711, 712, 713 and 714-digit ZIP code areas.

At this time, there are no alternative sites available.

The U.S. Postal Service apologizes for any inconvenience these temporary suspensions may cause our customers.