Memorial of COVID victims from Avoyelles

As the world, this nation, Louisiana and Avoyelles Parish endure the onset of a new wave of coronavirus infections and deaths, this newspaper has begun working on a project to remember those who have died in this world-changing pandemic.

This parish as a whole has endured the loss of over 100 friends, family members and neighbors over the past 10 months. Each individual who died is missed by many families in a much deeper, personal way.

The English poet John Donne once wrote that every death diminishes us all, just as a huge continent is reduced ever so slightly whenever a wave washes away a small clod of dirt.

There is a tradition in some coastal communities who suffer a ship lost at sea. The town's bell will ring for each crew member lost. It is a somber way for an entire community to share its grief with those who lost loved ones to that tragedy.

This newspaper is asking those who have lost someone to COVID to share a name, hometown and photo of that person. Our hope is to create a memorial page to commemorate those who died.

If you lost a loved one to COVID and would like to have their name included on the honor list, please let us know. You can text 318-346-7251 or email us at avoyellespublishing@yahoo.com.

We don't have a large bell to ring to mark the passing of each victim, but this will be our "bell."

And, as the poet Donne noted almost 400 years ago when he was recovering from a serious illness, no one in this parish will be able to say the bell is ringing for the family of someone else. This bell will be ringing for all of us.

Thank you.

-Raymond L. Daye, Editor

Avoyelles Publishing

-----------------

AvoyellesToday will be publishing individual biographies of Avoyelles area residents, natives or former residents who have been lost to COVID.

So far the parish has lost over 100 residents during the pandemic.

Some of the names which have been submitted so far are:

* BLALOCK, John, 75, Fifth Ward

Alexandria businessman

* COUVILLION, Marsden, 89, Marksville

Marksville Businessman, owner of M. A. Couvillon AC and Heathing

Korean War Veteran

* EDDY, Shelver W., 81, Marksville

Moved to Marksville with her husband Robert who helped establish Gulfco Finance and Insurance Company in the 1960s.

* BORDELON, Audrey Lachney, Marksville

Died November, 2020

* DEARK, Larry, 63, Marksville

Farmer and cattleman,

Died Jan. 20, 2021

* GUILLORY, Dr. Jim, Former resident of Plaucheville

Former Avoyelles Parish Police Juror, School Board member

* LEMOINE, David, 69, Cottonport native

Long time service with U. S. State Department

* LUEALLEN, Jimmy Doyle, 79, Bordelonville

Member of Bayou des Glaises Baptist Church

Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Great-Great Grandfather

At age 79, he was still driving an 18 wheeler hauling grain for area farmers

Died Sept. 25, 2020

https://www.avoyellestoday.com/obituaries/jimmy-lueallen-age-79-big-bend

• McCAIN, Sandy

Warden of the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center, Cottonport

* McVEA, Dr. Casey

Medical director at Raymond Laborde Correctional Center, Cottonport

* MOREAU, Lisa, 53, Simmesport

https://www.avoyellestoday.com/obituaries/lisa-moreau-53-yellow-bayou

Cashier at Cottonport Bank

Died July 27, 2020

* SOILEAU, Byron David, 42

Marksville, left behind a wife and three sons in Marksville

https://www.avoyellestoday.com/obituaries/byron-soileau-marksville

* TASSIN, Dr. John Adam, 76

Native of Bordelonville,

Former state senator, physician

* WATTS, Pamela, 60

Resident of Effie

Accountant, wife, mother, grandmother. Died January 8, 2021