The Moreauville mayor says violators of the ten-person gathering rule will be fined $500.

In an effort to discourage gatherings of more than 10 people, Mayor Beryl Holmes issued the proclamation setting the fine.

Mayor Holmes is one of several local officials who are taking the virus seriously.

Simmesport has placed a curfew of 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day.