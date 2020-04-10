No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Avoyelles on Good Friday
Some good news on Good Friday. No new cases of COVID-19 were reported by state today in Avoyelles.
As of noon, there remains 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Avoyelles Parish. There has been one death from the disease.
The parish has conducted 337 COVID tests.
The state has not released figures of how many people in Avoyelles are in the hospital with severe symptoms, at home with mild symptoms or have fully recovered from the illness. About a week ago, there were five cases in Avoyelles which were serious enough to require hospitalization, according to a local source. There is also at least two persons who have run the course of the illness in Avoyelles and are near complete recovery, according to reliable sources.
STATE DEATHS
According to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals,19,253 positive cases have been confirmed in the state with 755 deaths..
Schools and many businesses remain closed as the "Stay at Home" strategy is the main weapon of defense against COVID-19 until there is a vaccine and/or cure.
TIMELINE OF AVOYELLES
The timeline of state-reported cases in Avoyelles:
March 22 - First case reported
March 24 - 2 new cases, total 3
March 23- (Stay at Home order started at 5 p.m. by Governor)
March 25 - 2 new cases, total 5
March 26 - 3 new cases total 8
March 27 - 3 new cases, total 11
March 28 - 2 new cases, total 13
March 29 - 0 new cases, total 13
March 30 - 1 new case, total 14
March 31 - 5 new cases, total 19
March 31 - First death from Coronavirus reported in Avoyelles
April 1 - 12 new cases, total 31
April 2 - 3 new cases, total 34
April 3 - 3 new cases, total 37
Parish wide curfew takes effect
April 4 - 0 new cases, total 36 (duplicate test removed)
April 5 - 1 new case, total 37
April 6 - 3 new cases, total 40
April 7 - 5 new cases, total 45
April 8 - 3 new cases, total 48
Local hospital report blood shortage
April 9 - 8 new cases, total 56
April 10 - 0 new cases total 56
In surrounding parishes, Rapides and St. Landry are each reporting more positive cases than Avoyelles:
PARISHES SHARING A COMMON BORDER WITH AVOYELLES AS OF APRIL 9:
Catahoula - 18 cases with 1 fatal case;
Concordia - 16 cases, with one death
Evangeline - 35 cases
Lasalle - 9 cases
Pointe Coupee - 32 cases, with two deaths
Rapides - 156 cases with 4 deaths
St. Landry - 103 cases with 6 deaths
West Feliciana - 41 positive cases
STATE WIDE
April 5 - 13,010 cases, 477 deaths, 1,803 in hospitals, 61 of 64 parishes reporting cases
April 6 - 14,867 cases, 512 deaths, 1890 in hospitals, 62 out of 64 parishes with cases
April 7 - 16,284 cases, 582 deaths
April 8. 17,030 cases, 652 deaths,
1,983 in hospitals, 490 of those on ventilators
63 out of 64 parishes with cases
April 9.
April 10 - 19,253 cases, 755 deaths, 2,054 hospitalized