No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Avoyelles on Sunday's state report

No new cases were reported today.

This is a positive sign as Avoyelles and Louisiana enter its second week of the Governor's stay at home order tomorrow.

Although the number of cases has grown during the week, but the growth rate has lessened two days in a row in Avoyelles, an indication that social distancing is working, at least so far, in the parish.

As you can see from the chart below, this is the first day that Avoyelles has not had a case reported since the first case was reported on March 22.

The timeline of state-reported cases in Avoyelles:

March 22 - First case reported

March 24 - 2 new cases reported, total 3

March 25 - 2 new cases reported, total 5

March 26 - 3 new cases reported total 8

March 27 - 3 new cases reported, total 11

March 28 - 2 new cases reported, total 13

March 29 - 0 new cases reported, total 13

(Avoyelles Emergency Preparedness Director says the state has a case duplicated as it was tested twice and therefore the true total is now 12)

.

The other good news is that most parishes surrounding Avoyelles Parish did not report any new cases Sunday, other than Rapides Parish which grew from 37 to 41,

There are another 60 cases reported in surrounding parishes.

PARISHES BORDERING AVOYELLES:

Catahoula - 1 fatal case

Concordia - 0 cases

Evangeline - 4 cases

Lasalle - 2 cases

Pointe Coupee - 2 cases

Rapides - 41 cases with 1 death

St. Landry - 10 cases

West Feliciana - 4 cases

The total cases in Louisiana is now 3,3540, 151 deaths. Orleans remains the hardest hit area. There have been no deaths in Avoyelles Parish.