One arrested, one still sought for armed robbery in Marksville

One suspect in a Marksville armed robbery has been arrested but a second suspect is still at large, Marksville Police Department reported in a news release Tuesday.

Deondrake Guillot, 21, of Marksville was arrested and charged with armed robbery in connection with the April 3 robbery of Check Into Cash in Marksville. As of press time he was still in custody in Avoyelles Detention Center #1 under $250,000 bond.

Police are asking the public for assistance in locating suspect Joseph Barton of Marksville,who they said should be considered "armed and dangerous." Anyone with information should call 911 or the Marksville Detectives at 318-253-9250.