For the second day in a row, seven cases have been reported by the state in Avoyelles.

After several days of double digit increases, the 14 cases in two days is a bit of good news.

There are now 489 positive tests of COVID in Avoyelles since March.

The death count remains the same since yesterday at 17.

There have been 7,125 COVID-19 tests administered in the parish, for a positive rate of 6.8 percent.