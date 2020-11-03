Over 22 percent of Avoyelles voters cast ballots before polls opened

Over 22 percent of Avoyelles Parish voters had already voted before the first ballot was cast in the elections this morning (Nov. 3).

Of the record-setting 5,451 early and absentee votes for this election, 4,402 ballots were cast in person in the Registrar of Voters Office in the courthouse in October. Another 1,049 mail-in ballots were received.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

National election watchers say the results in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina will be of particular interest. If President Donald Trump sweeps those three Eastern Time Zone states, former Vice President Joseph Biden's odds of winning diminish considerably. If Biden wins even one of those states, most experts believe Trump would be hard-pressed to win re-election. Other key Eastern states to watch in early returns will be Ohio, Pennsylvania and the "North Coast" states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota.