Police Jury President: First death from COVID-19 has occurred in Avoyelles

Sadly, Avoyelles Parish has had its first death due to the CoronaVirus.

That was the message Avoyelles Parish Police Jury President Kirby Roy, III sent to fellow police jurors this afternoon.

Roy asked that everyone pray for the victim, as well as everyone who has been stricken.

Roy reminded everyone that this is a sad reminder of why it is so important to stay at home as much possible.

The state listed 19 cases of confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of today.