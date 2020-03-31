Police Jury President: First death from COVID-19 has occurred in Avoyelles

Tue, 03/31/2020 - 6:01pm

Sadly, Avoyelles Parish has had its first death due to the CoronaVirus.

That was the message Avoyelles Parish Police Jury President Kirby Roy, III sent to fellow police jurors this afternoon.

Roy asked that everyone pray for the victim, as well as everyone who has been stricken.

Roy reminded everyone that this is a sad reminder of why it is so important to stay at home as much possible.

The state listed 19 cases of confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of today.

AVOYELLES JOURNAL
BUNKIE RECORD
MARKSVILLE WEEKLY

105 N Main St
Marksville, LA 71351
(318) 253-9247

Avoyelles Today | Copyright  © 2020