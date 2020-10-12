Power restored to all but 1,438 in Avoyelles as of 8 a.m. Monday

As of 8 a.m. Monday, 1.438 utility customers were without electricity due to Hurricane Delta passing through this area early Saturday morning. Approximately 13,000 of the 21,762 businesses and homes in the parish were without power at one time during the storm.

Cleco, the parish's largest utility provider, still has 1,386 customers without service. Entergy, serving Marksville and the surrounding area, had only five customers without electricity. SLEMCO, in part of south Avoyelles, had 47 outages Monday morning.