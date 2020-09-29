Qualifying for Simmesport alderman-at-large seat reopens to Oct. 1

Due to the death of Simmesport Alderman-at-Large Presley Bordelon, qualifying for the position was reopened today (Sept. 29) and will end Thursday (Oct. 1).

Candidates may qualify in the Avoyelles Parish Clerk of Court's Office on the first floor of the courthouse in downtown Marksville from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Bordelon, 58, of Simmesport, died Sept. 27 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.

He was appointed to serve as the Simmesport Town Council's interim alderman-at-large after Jacob Coco was elected to the Avoyelles Police Jury in October 2019. He had qualified as a candidate for election to the position in the upcoming Nov. 3 election. There is currently one candidate, Romaro Turner, who qualified for the election in July.