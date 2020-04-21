REVEREND Robert W. Marshall NAMED THIRTEENTH Bishop of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, LOUISIANA. Today the Vatican announced the appointment of Father Robert W. Marshall, Jr. as thirteenth Bishop of the Diocese of Alexandria.

“I am sorry I could not be here for this good news announcement,” said Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond who has served as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Alexandria for the past year. “In light of Governor Edwards’ “stay-at-home” order and my ongoing recovery, I am not able to greet you in person. Regardless, it is a privilege for me to join you in welcoming your new bishop. I am very grateful to Fr. Scott Chemino for acting as my delegate in this matter and many others as I have ministered in the Diocese of Alexandria.”

Bishop-elect Marshall was born on June 17, 1959, in Memphis, Tennessee. A graduate of Catholic schools, Bishop-elect Marshall attended St. Michael School, Christian Brothers High School, and Christian Brothers University, all in Memphis. He obtained his law degree from Memphis State University (now the University of Memphis) and practiced law for twelve years in both St. Louis, Missouri and Memphis.

Discerning a call to priesthood, Bishop-elect Marshall studied at Notre Dame Seminary, New Orleans, Louisiana, and received a Master of Divinity degree in 2000. He was ordained to priesthood on June 10, 2000, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Memphis by the Most Reverend J. Terry Steib, S.V.D.

Bishop-elect Marshall has served in parish ministry in a number of parishes in the Diocese of Memphis, most recently as the pastor of Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Memphis (2017-present).

In addition to his work in parishes, Bishop-elect Marshall has also served the Diocese of Memphis as a Master of Ceremonies for Bishop Steib, a member of the Presbyteral Council, the College of Consultors, the Priest Personnel Committee, the Diocesan Pastoral Planning Committee, and the Bishop’s Annual Appeal Steering Committee. He was the delegate of Archbishop Joseph Kurtz who served as the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Memphis for five months and he currently serves Bishop David Talley and the diocese as Vicar General.

“I have known Bishop-elect Marshall for a number of years and am very pleased to welcome him to episcopal ministry here in the Diocese of Alexandria,” added Archbishop Aymond. “Please join me in praying for him and for the diocese as we move through this transition.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and in light of the current suspension of public Masses in the Diocese of Alexandria and the State of Louisiana, no date has been set for Bishop-elect Marshall’s Ordination and Installation Mass. As those plans are finalized, they will be announced.

The Diocese of Alexandria has over 35,000 Catholics and encompasses 13 civil parishes with a total population of approximately 400,000. There are seventy-four active and/or retired priests in the diocese that serve fifty church parishes and twenty-one missions.