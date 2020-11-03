Riddle re-elected as Avoyelles D.A.

More than 64 percent of Avoyelles Parish voters cast ballots in the Nov. 3 elections, and there were some decisions that proved the old political saying "every vote counts" is as true as it is old.

In complete but unofficial returns, incumbent District Attorney Charles Riddle was re-elected in a close race over challenger Barry Laiche. Riddle received 51 percent of the votes cast, defeating Laiche by a count of 8,129 to 7,765.

Riddle said he was glad for the victory and that it was a lot of hard work. He singled out the many volunteers in his campaign for special recognition.

He said he "enjoyed the race, but I'm glad its over and glad we won."

In Marksville, there will be a runoff on Dec. 5 for City Marshal between Jeffery Carmouche, who received 48 percent of the votes, and incumbent Floyd Voinche, who had 30 percent. Rodney St. Romain attracted 22 percent of the ballots.

On the other end of the parish, incumbent Bunkie City Judge Derrick "Digger" Earles was re-elected with 59 percent of the votes over Patrick Redmon.

There will be a runoff between Stephen Gremillion, with 49 percent of the votes, and Leroy Daniels, who had 27 percent. Gremillion missed an outright victory by 22 votes.

Out east in Simmesport, Mayor Leslie Draper -- who trailed for most of the evening -- claimed re-election over two challengers with 52 percent of the votes. Draper received 297 votes to Ted Turner's 250, for 44 percent of the ballots. Dannie Lemoine was a distant third with 24 votes for 4 percent. Turner chose to run for mayor rather than seek re-election to the Town Council.

In Simmesport District 1 Glenn Gautreaux received 67 percent of the vote to defeat Annie "Red" Lofton. Tiesha Kennedy defeated District 2 incumbent Kenneth Marsh and Marsha Strong. Kennedy received 57 percent of the votes, Marsh 34 percent and Strong 9 percent. In District 3, Patrick Wright defeated Cecil Whitmore with 85 percent of the votes cast.

In Cottonport, there will be a runoff on Dec. 5 between Donald Jenkins Sr. and Jennifer Lofton for police chief. Jenkins received 295 votes (35%) and Lofton had 239 (29%). Justin Chenevert finished in third place with 216 votes (26%) and Jason Merrick received 88 votes (11%).

Margaret Jenkins defeated Earnest Anderson Jr., 150-84 (64%-36%) for Cottonport Council District 1.

The closest race of the night so far was for Cottonport Council District 4, where Gerald Mayeux is the apparent winner over Demple Prater, 74 votes to 70 -- a 51% to 49% victory.

It appears there will be no need for a runoff in the Hessmer Town Council election, where three at-large members were to be elected. Dustin Moreau received 28% (199 votes), Ashton Dauzat 24% (174 votes) and Jason Starkey 22% (157 votes). Justin Gaspard, the only incumbent municipal official seeking re-election in the Nov. 3 election, finished out-of-the-money with 19% (138 votes). Tiuffany Francois had 7% (53 votes).

In the justice of the peace races, Brandon W. Dauzat defeated Angela Lemoine Tyler for Ward 5 justice of the peace, 431 (57%) to 325 (43%), Sterling Hayes won a close victory over Kirk LaCour, 687 (52%) to 645 (48%) and Darrell Rabalais took 66 percent of the votes to avoid a runoff in Ward 8. Rabalais defeated incumbent Ronald McDonald and Bryan Brassette.

In the Ward 8 constable race, Todd Rabalais defeated David McDonald, 64 percent to 36 percent.