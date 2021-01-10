State offices in Avoyelles closed due to weather Monday

State offices in 29 north Louisiana parishes will be closed Monday, Jan. 11, as a winter storm passes through the area.

The parishes that will be closed are: Avoyelles, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, DeSoto, East Carroll, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, LaSalle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, Tensas, Union, Vernon, Webster, West Carroll and Winn.