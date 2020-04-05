Article Image Alt Text

State Police Investigate Officer Involved Shooting in Bunkie

Sun, 04/05/2020 - 3:00pm
Suspect refused to stop in police chase; received non life threatening injuries

Bunkie – Last night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Bunkie Police contacted Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) to report an officer involved shooting.

Troopers were requested to investigate the shooting by the Bunkie Police Department.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Bunkie police officer was in pursuit of a vehicle that was refusing to stop and an additional Bunkie police officer was attempting to assist. At some point during the pursuit, a male subject inside the fleeing vehicle was shot by one of the Bunkie police officers. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No officers were injured during this incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

AVOYELLES JOURNAL
BUNKIE RECORD
MARKSVILLE WEEKLY

105 N Main St
Marksville, LA 71351
(318) 253-9247

Avoyelles Today | Copyright  © 2020