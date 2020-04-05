State Police Investigate Officer Involved Shooting in Bunkie

Bunkie – Last night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Bunkie Police contacted Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) to report an officer involved shooting.

Troopers were requested to investigate the shooting by the Bunkie Police Department.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Bunkie police officer was in pursuit of a vehicle that was refusing to stop and an additional Bunkie police officer was attempting to assist. At some point during the pursuit, a male subject inside the fleeing vehicle was shot by one of the Bunkie police officers. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No officers were injured during this incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.