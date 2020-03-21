State Rep Deshotel confirms first case of Coronavirus in Avoyelles

From State Representative Daryl Deshotel:

Important Covid-19 Message 3/21/2020**

I have been notified that we now have our first confirmed case of Covid-19 in Avoyelles Parish. This is not a surprise as we have seen the number of cases rise and the number of parishes affected rise. Please don’t panic but I do urge you to take precautions. This is real and we need to follow the CDC guidelines.

Be assured that I will continue to be in constant contact with the Director of Emergency Preparedness Joey Frank, Police Jury President Kirby Roy, Senator Heather Cloud, and Coroner Dr James Bordelon to coordinate efforts to take the necessary steps in guiding and aiding our parish. This is unprecedented times that require unprecedented responses.

I will have more information as it comes available. God Bless!

#avoyellesstrong