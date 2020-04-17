Stimulus check argument leads to arson, battery, and resisting arrest charges of a Moreauville area man

KALB is reporting that an arrest of a Moreauville area man on mulitple felonies which began over an argument of a stimulus check.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff told KAPB that Marvin Patrick Smith, 51, was arguing with his mother because she was allegedly refusing to give him all the money from a stimulus check,

The dispute was followed by fleeing of the suspect from deputies on an ATV with a BB gun,

APSO says Smith battered his mother before fleeing into the woods on an ATV right before authorities arrived at the scene. Upon arrival, APSO also found that a building on the property had been set on fire as well.

When pursuing the suspect, APSO says Smith pulled out what appeared to be a large gun and fled into the woods, holding the deputies at bay for some time. The weapon was later revealed to just be a BB gun.

APSO claims the suspect then tried to charge some assisting State Troopers on his ATV. However, the Troopers ultimately tased him and he was taken into custody.

Smith is facing charges of arson, domestic abuse battery, two counts of aggravated assault, multiple counts of resisting an officer, and disturbing the peace.