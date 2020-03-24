Sunday Journal and Mid-Week Shopping editions will be combined into one edition and delivered by Saturday this week
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 12:08pm
Bunkie Record, Marksville Weekly News will publish as normal
There will be some minor newspaper delivery changes due to the ongoing Corona Virus situation.
The Mid-Week Shopping News which normally comes on Wednesday, will be combined into the Sunday edition of the Avoyelles Journal. The combined editions will be delivered this coming Friday or Saturday. This enables our carriers to be on the road one day a week, instead of two.
The Bunkie Record and Marksville Weekly News will still be delivered on their normal schedule.