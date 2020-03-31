Superintendent pledges every effort to hold graduations, even if delayed

In his weekly "Facebook Chat" from his office, Dauzat assured the public that every effort will be made to reschedule graduations should the school year be cut shorter than it already has.

"At most, we might have to postpone them a week. The problem is whether we don't go back at all this year," he said.

Dauzat said the high schools would probably reschedule the graduation ceremonies, but many seniors may have already moved on to the next phase of their lives -- going into the work force, going off to college or trade school, etc.