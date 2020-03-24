Three cases of covid-19 now confirmed in avoyelles

Officials are now reporting two more cases of covid-19 in Avoyelles bringing the total in the parish to three.

Timeline of cases in Avoyelles

March 22 - First case reported

March 24 - 2 more cases reported

These numbers were released at noon today by the Louisiana Department of Health:

Total so far in Avoyelles - 3 cases

Total so far in Louisiana - 1,388 cases

PARISHES BORDERING AVOYELLES:

Catahoula - 1 fatal case

Concordia - 0 cases

Evangeline - 2 cases

Lasalle - 0 cases

Pointe Coupee - 0 case

Rapides - 10 cases with 1 death

St. Landry - 3 cases

West Feliciana - 0 cases

