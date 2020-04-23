Tornado damage in Brouillette

There are reports of damage to homes and buildings near the lock and dam in the Brouillette community

Workers are clearing the road at this moment of fallen trees

Mike Martin is on the scene now taking drone footage, and he plans to share them with Avoyelles today later this morning

Martin says it appears the damage is from the same tornado that tracked out of East Texas last night for over 200 miles doing damage and Vernon and LSUA.