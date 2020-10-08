Trash will be picked up early Friday due to storm

Avoyelles Parish President Kirby Roy says trash will be picked up Friday, but it will be early.

News release from Waste Connection:

Garbage in Avoyelles will run tomorrow as normal however we will be starting early and we will have extra trucks out on the routes to get it done quicker and employees can go home to be with their families.

Garbage must be put out tonight to avoid getting missed as we will not send any trucks back next week to pickup trash that is not out when we pass Friday morning.

Thanks Hope Everyone Stay Safe

Germaine Williams

Waste Connections