Twelve positive cases of COVID-19 now reported in Avoyelles
State officials now say there are a total of 12 positive cases of the Coronavirus, COVID-19 in Avoyelles Parish.
Those figures were released at noon Saturday by the Louisiana Department of Health.
Joey Frank Director of the Avoyelles Emergency Preparedness office, says one case was tested twice and reports to the state duplicated and they are reporting 13 caes, but the actual amount of cases is twelve.
Timeline of state-reported cases in Avoyelles:
March 22 - First case reported
March 24 - 2 cases reported, total 3
March 25 - 2 cases reported, total 5
March 26 - 3 cases reported total 8
March 27 - 3 cases reported, total 11
March 28 - 2 cases reported, total 13
The total cases in Louisiana has jumped to 3,315, 137 deaths. There have been no deaths in Avoyelles Parish.
There are another 60 cases reported in surrounding parishes.
PARISHES BORDERING AVOYELLES:
Catahoula - 1 fatal case
Concordia - 0 cases
Evangeline - 4 cases
Lasalle - 2 cases
Pointe Coupee - 2 cases
Rapides - 37 cases with 1 death
St. Landry - 10 cases
West Feliciana - 4 cases
The governor urges everyone to stay home as much as possible to help stop the spread.