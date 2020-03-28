Twelve positive cases of COVID-19 now reported in Avoyelles

State officials now say there are a total of 12 positive cases of the Coronavirus, COVID-19 in Avoyelles Parish.

Those figures were released at noon Saturday by the Louisiana Department of Health.

Joey Frank Director of the Avoyelles Emergency Preparedness office, says one case was tested twice and reports to the state duplicated and they are reporting 13 caes, but the actual amount of cases is twelve.

Timeline of state-reported cases in Avoyelles:

March 22 - First case reported

March 24 - 2 cases reported, total 3

March 25 - 2 cases reported, total 5

March 26 - 3 cases reported total 8

March 27 - 3 cases reported, total 11

March 28 - 2 cases reported, total 13

The total cases in Louisiana has jumped to 3,315, 137 deaths. There have been no deaths in Avoyelles Parish.

There are another 60 cases reported in surrounding parishes.

PARISHES BORDERING AVOYELLES:

Catahoula - 1 fatal case

Concordia - 0 cases

Evangeline - 4 cases

Lasalle - 2 cases

Pointe Coupee - 2 cases

Rapides - 37 cases with 1 death

St. Landry - 10 cases

West Feliciana - 4 cases

The governor urges everyone to stay home as much as possible to help stop the spread.