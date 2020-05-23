Two more positive cases of COVID reported in Avoyelles today - bringing total to 103

The number of cases of COVID-19 rose by two more today.

According to the state figures released at noon, there have been 103 cases of the Coronovirus in Avoyelles since it began. The state report still shows nine COVID-related deaths in the parish.

Statewide there have been 37,040 reported cases of COVID-19 with 2560 deaths. The state estimates 26,249 victims have recovered from the disease, meaning there is about 8,131 active cases in that number. The Department of Health reports 837 COVID patients are hospitalized, with 112 of those on ventilators. The daily updated report on COVID numbers does not include a breakdown of the number of recovered patients and hospitalizations by parish.