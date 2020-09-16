Update on four names storms

Sally has weakened to a tropical storm with 69 mph winds and has picked up her forward speed to 6 mph.

Paulette has also weakened to a tropical storm strength in the open sea with 86 mph winds. It is expected to turn south Thursday and maintain at least 40 mph winds until reaches near the coast of Morocco in northwest Africa.

Teddy is still a Category 2 hurricane in the open Atlantic with a projected path that would take it over Bermuda, which was hit by Paulette a few days ago.

Tropical Storm Vicky is still expected to break up within a day or so, posing no threat to land.