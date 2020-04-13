Update on Marksville murder-suicide

Terrence “Terry” Alfred Dupuy, 48, of Marksville was killed in his home Easter Sunday when his oldest son, Eden, apparently shot him multiple times with an AR 15 assault rifle. The younger Dupuy then shot himself once in the head.

The murder-suicide has shocked the community.

Terry Dupuy was a popular Marksville videographer. He was operating a COVID-19 information site and was involved in a protest of the City of Marksville's stated intention to begin disconnecting water customers' service for non-payment this week. He recently produced Marksville's video application for the HGTV "Hometown Takeover" program.

Dr. James Bordelon, the Avoyelles Parish coroner, said the bodies were found Sunday afternoon in the bedroom of the father's home. The victims had been dead for 6-12 hours, the coroner said.