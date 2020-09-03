A week after Laura, only 45 power outages in Avoyelles

As of 9 a.m. only 45 Avoyelles Pairish utility customers were without electricity -- 36 Cleco and 9 Entergy.

Approximately 11,000 customers of Cleco, Entergy and SLEMCO lost power last Thursday (Aug. 27) when Hurricane Laura passed to the west of the parish. The glancing blow brought winds of at least 40 mph through the parish, downing dozens of trees and breaking limbs and branches off many others.

Statewide there are still 163,132 utility customers without electricity, according to the online tracking site Power Outage.US.

Five neighboring parishes still have some without power -- Rapides with 11,215, LaSalle with 361, Evangeline with 277, Catahoula with 18 and St. Landry with 2.