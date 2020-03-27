Covid-19 cases total climbs to ten cases in Avoyelles

As of Friday Noon the state is reporting ten positive cases of Covid-19 of Avoyelles Parish residents

Joey Frank Director of the Avoyelles Emergency Preparedness office, says one case was tested twice and reports to the state duplicated, so the actual amount of cases is nine.

Timeline of state-reported cases in Avoyelles

March 22 - First case reported

March 24 - 2 cases reported

March 25 - 2 cases reported

March 26 - 3 cases reported One case was duplicated so actually 2

March 27 - 3 cases reported

These numbers were released at noon Friday, March 27 by the Louisiana Department of Health:

Total so far in Avoyelles - 10 cases with no deaths

Total so far in Louisiana - 2746 cases with 119 deaths

PARISHES BORDERING AVOYELLES:

Catahoula - 1 fatal case

Concordia - 0 cases

Evangeline - 4 cases

Lasalle - 0 cases

Pointe Coupee - 1 case

Rapides - 26 cases with 1 death

St. Landry - 10 cases

West Feliciana - 0 cases

Stay home as much as possible and wash your hands.