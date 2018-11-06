Four new faces win seat on School Board
Tue, 11/06/2018 - 10:25pm
Three incumbents defeated
Winners for school board seats in Avoyelles are:
Lyn Deloach, District 2, defeated incumbent Darrel Wiley
Stanley Celestine, Jr., District 5, will be Avoyelles' youngest school board member in modern times
Rickey Adams, District 7, defeated incumbent P. Michael LaCombe
Aimee Bordelon Dupuy, District 9, defeated incumbent John Gagnard
There will be run off elections in:
District 1 - Latisha Small and Marion Gonzales
District 6 - Lizzie Ned and Chris Robinson