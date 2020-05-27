Free COVID testing sites open in Avoyelles June 1

Avoyelles Parish will open drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites beginning June 1. Locations and dates will vary however all hours of operation will be from 8 to 11 a.m. at each location. According to Joey Frank, Avoyelles Office of Emergency Preparedness Director, the sites will provide a free on site COVID-19 Test. Visitors must have a valid Louisiana ID and be 18 years old or older.

Site locations and dates of operation are as follows:

June 1 Bunkie High School

June 1 Cottonport Elementary

June 3 Avoyelles High School

June 8 Avoyelles High School

June 9 Avoyelles Port Commission ( Simmesport)

June 11 Plaucheville Elementary

June 12 Hessmer High School

June 15 Bunkie High School

June 17 Mansura Town Hall

June 19 Mansura Town Hall

June 22 Avoyelles Port Commission (Simmesport)

June 24 Plaucheville Elementary

June 26 Marksville High