Mansura Man Arrested for Distribution of Child Pornography

Avoyelles Parish – Wednesday, February 7, investigators from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit/Alexandria Field Office arrested Dustin Novo (age 27 yrs) of Mansura, LA for distribution of child pornography (80 counts).

In January 2018, LSP’s Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) began a child exploitation investigation involving illicit images of child sexual abuse. As a result of the investigation and information obtained, Novo was identified.

Yesterday, LSP SVU served a search warrant at Novo’s residence. After the search warrant was served, an arrest warrant was obtained for Novo.

Novo was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Detention Center. He was later released under a $100,000 bond. The investigation remains ongoing.

