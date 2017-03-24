Stafford guilty of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter

Derrick Stafford was found guilty of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter by a 12 member jury, who voted 10-2, just before 9 pm Friday night. He was convicted of killing six-year old Jeremy Mardis and attempted killing of Mardis' father, Christopher Few in November 2015. Stafford could face up to 40 years in prison when sentenced next Thursday, March 30. Defense attorneys said afterwards there are several grounds for appeal. They are vworking to get Stafford out on bond until sentencing. More information will follow.