Bunkie PD arrest two on drug charges

Bunkie PD arrests Texas men on drug charges

BUNKIE, La. - The Bunkie Police Department, with the assistance of the U.S. Postal Inspectors and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, arrested two Texas men on July 17 on drug charges.

Ernesto Benavides and Adrian Martinez, of Rio Grande City, Texas, were arrested after Bunkie Police developed information that a package containing two pounds of marijuana would be delivered to Martinez in Bunkie. While conducting surveillance, officers observed Martinez receive the package. When officers detained Martinez and Benavides, they found the marijuana and 246 suspected narcotic pills.

The men were charged with possession with intent to distribute a CDS I, and possession of CDS II and booked into Avoyelles Detention Center #1 with a $10,000 bond.