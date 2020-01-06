Bunkie Police search for suspect in Sunday morning shooting

Bunkie Police are searching for a Bunkie man in connection to a shooting Sunday morning, January 5.

According to Bunkie Police, Samuel Brown, age 46, was involved in an altercation with another man at approximately 11:30 a.m. on the 400 block of South Matthews Avenue. Authorities say it is during this altercation when the shooting occurred.

Police also said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition. No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about Brown is asked to call Bunkie PD at (318) 346-2664