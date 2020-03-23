Business Directory of Avoyelles

**********Air Conditioning *********

ARMAND’S A/C & ELECTRICAL- Best material and labor warranties, Marksville, free estimates, call 318-452- 3268.

ST. ROMAIN AIR & ELECTRIC LLC- Commercial and residential, AC/Heat repair and installation. All work is guaranteed, BBB Member. Licensed and insured, 30+ years experience, Clyde St. Romain, 318-305-0225.

COMFORT AIR & ELECTRIC-Heating and cooling. We service all brands. Now installing Generac generators. Licensed/insured. Owner Harold Dupuy 1-800-364- 4024, 318-240-7401.

JUNEAU’S CAJUN AIR, LLC- heating/cooling; (318) 964-5234 or 318-729-0607. SERVICE AIR & ELECTRI- CAL CO., INC- Heating and air conditioning, (318) 563- 4271 or email serviceair@bellsouth.net.

***********Appliance/Repair********

AVOYELLES APPLIANCE REPAIR- In warranty service on most major brands. Servicing Avoyelles Parish and the surrounding areas, 318-346-3465.

Boat Repair

ALUMINUM BOAT REPAIR- Michael Normand, 318-563-8014, Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

**********Bush hogging*************

BARNEY’S TRACTOR SER-