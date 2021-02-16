CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System Extends Weather Closures Through Thursday

In response to weather conditions in Central Louisiana, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System is extending some closures through Thursday in a precautionary effort to keep our patients, Associates, physicians and facilities safe.

The below closures have been extended through Wednesday (2.17.21):

CHRISTUS Primary Care Partners-Prescott Road

CHRISTUS Primary Care-Versailles

CHRISTUS Woman's Center-Alexandria

CHRISTUS Family Medicine-Pineville

CHRISTUS Family Medicine Center-Alexandria

The below closures have been extended through Thursday (2.18.21):

CHRISTUS Cabrini Cancer Center

CHRISTUS Cabrini Pediatric Therapy Center

CHRISTUS Community Clinics

Congestive Heart Failure Clinic

Central Louisiana Imaging Center

Special procedures (on-call team only)

Cath Lab (on-call team only)

Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Pulmonary Function

Outpatient Therapy

Cardiac Rehabilitation

Mammography

Pre-admitting

5th level parking garage

The Emergency Room & Women’s Skybridge hospital entrances are open to the public.

All non-emergent surgeries for Tuesday-Thursday will be rescheduled.

Also, in preparation for winter weather expected later this week, the CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Foundation team along with participating media partners have rescheduled Thursday’s Children’s Miracle Network MediaThon. It will now happen on Thursday, February 25, 2021. For more information or to donate, click here.

Closure decisions for the remainder of the week will be made daily as updated forecast information becomes available. Please check the CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System Facebook page or website for updated closure information.