CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System Extends Weather Closures Through Thursday
In response to weather conditions in Central Louisiana, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System is extending some closures through Thursday in a precautionary effort to keep our patients, Associates, physicians and facilities safe.
The below closures have been extended through Wednesday (2.17.21):
CHRISTUS Primary Care Partners-Prescott Road
CHRISTUS Primary Care-Versailles
CHRISTUS Woman's Center-Alexandria
CHRISTUS Family Medicine-Pineville
CHRISTUS Family Medicine Center-Alexandria
The below closures have been extended through Thursday (2.18.21):
CHRISTUS Cabrini Cancer Center
CHRISTUS Cabrini Pediatric Therapy Center
CHRISTUS Community Clinics
Congestive Heart Failure Clinic
Central Louisiana Imaging Center
Special procedures (on-call team only)
Cath Lab (on-call team only)
Pulmonary Rehabilitation
Pulmonary Function
Outpatient Therapy
Cardiac Rehabilitation
Mammography
Pre-admitting
5th level parking garage
The Emergency Room & Women’s Skybridge hospital entrances are open to the public.
All non-emergent surgeries for Tuesday-Thursday will be rescheduled.
Also, in preparation for winter weather expected later this week, the CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Foundation team along with participating media partners have rescheduled Thursday’s Children’s Miracle Network MediaThon. It will now happen on Thursday, February 25, 2021. For more information or to donate, click here.
Closure decisions for the remainder of the week will be made daily as updated forecast information becomes available. Please check the CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System Facebook page or website for updated closure information.