Cottonport man indicted on charges of raping child

A Cottonport man was indicted by a Calcasieu Parish grand jury Thursday on two counts of 1st degree rape of a child under the age of 13.

Don Christopher Desormeaux Jr., 22, was arrested by Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's deputies on June 4 in Marksville for offenses that allegedly occurred between May 2018 and this past May. The victim was 11 when the incidents began.

Westlake Police were notified in May of the alleged rape of a juvenile. He is accused of forcing the juvenile to have sex with him, authorities said.

When he was arrested, Desormeaux was charged with aggravated crime against nature, oral sexual battery, simple rape and carnal knowledge of a juvenile. He was transported to Calcasieu Parish where he was held under $1.2 million bond. That bond has now been revoked and as of last report he was being in heldin Calcasieu Correctional Center with no bond set.