COVID case reported at Marksville High

It was just a matter of time before incidents of COVID-19 would begin appearing in the schools.

That fact of the "new normal" in Avoyelles Parish was brought home recently when parents of students in a class at Marksville High were sent letters notifying them that a classmate of their child had tested positive for COVID.

This was the first case in an Avoyelles Parish School that has been reported to media, although Superintendent Blaine Dauzat said there has been "a handful" of cases -- about four or five -- since schools opened in late August.

Marksville High Principal Liza Jacobs said the student had tested positive for COVID last week. The school contacted local health officials and is following their guidance in dealing with the matter.

Jacobs said schools had expected there would be positive cases in the school "as long as the virus is present in our community."

There are also confirmed reports of COVID in schools in neighboring parishes.

Jacobs said the procedure is for the infected child and all who came within six feet of the student to be quarantined for two weeks. Students in the class who did not come within six feet of the infected student

do not have to be quarantined.

To keep all parents informed, letters are sent home to all parents of students in the class.

State officials have said since late August that they were expecting a "back-toschool" bump in the statewide COVID numbers. There has been no significant increase related to the start of school or Labor Day, but each new day brings news of more new cases and deaths.