Darrell Firmin, 61, Plaucheville

Funeral services for Darrell John Firmin of Zachary are currently pending. Burial will be at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery in Plaucheville.

Darrell Firmin, age 61, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Amy Firmin of Watson; brothers, Bobby (Kathy) Firmin of Benton and Ricky (Robin) Firmin of Watson; nieces and nephews, Melissa Judd, Chad, and Lexi; and numerous aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Firmin.